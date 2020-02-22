|
BOERSMA Jan Ferdinand Jouke 27.3.1943 - 19.2.2020 Passed away peacefully in Sydney after a long illness. Loved son of Jouke and Sijke Boersma, (dec), loved brother and brother-in-law of Gina and Walter Bartlett, Tom and Marjorie Boersma and Maria Boersma. Loved uncle of all his nieces, nephews and their families. Sadly missed and dearly loved by all his family and friends. 'Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?' 1 Cor. 15:55 (NIV) A Service of Thanksgiving for Jan will be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, 106 Avoca Street, Randwick on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 11.00am. Andrew Valerio & Sons Funeral Directors Serving all Suburbs 02 9712 5204
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020