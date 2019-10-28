|
YAXLEY James (Jim) Desmond 24/6/35 - 25/10/19 Passed away peacefully at the Melwood Unit surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Much loved father of Michael, Sharon and Craig, father-in-law of Cassie, David and Lizzie, grandfather of Jeff, Leah, Emma and Jack, Ella & Edward and James & Elise, Greta, Zara and Ariane, and his great-grandchildren, Lachlan, Tayla, Isabella, Liam & Sophie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Geoff & Maureen, Brenda & Peter and Kay & Bill. A very special thanks to Dr. Kohli for all his support and care. In lieu of flowers donations to Clifford Craig Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Private service as per Jim's wishes. 'Always in our hearts as he sails across the seas'
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 28, 2019