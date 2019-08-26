|
|
GOFTON James Henry (Jim) 29.3.1939 - 23.8.2019
Much loved husband and life long friend of Win. Loved and loving father and father in law of Deb and Wayne, and Sandra and Tony. Very proud pop of Tara, Clay and Indy, Annica and Steve, Libby and Cody, Brittany, and Courtney. Much loved Poppy Shake of Madi, Ari, Evie, Tyson, Ruby, Hunter, and Sophia.
Son of the late Jim and Edna Gofton of Scottsdale. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pat (dec.) and Bryan, Jill and Ted (both dec.), Tony (dec.) and Liz, and Chris and Keith.
Years go by but
memories stay.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 26, 2019