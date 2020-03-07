|
|
|
DEAVIN James Donald 25.7.1968-2.3.2020
Beloved son of Barbara and David (dec.).
Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Raedon and Lewis. Adoring grandpa of Eladie.
Loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle of;
Terry, Linden, Natika, and Mikaela.
Philip, Chimene, Tim, Claire, Ed, and Ben.
Robert, Karen, Andy, and Cameron.
Leonie, Jazmin, and Ryder.
A truly unique individual with the most inquisitive mind. Passionate about education and teaching others.
A gentle and kind hearted man who will be missed by all that knew him.
Forever loved, never forgotten.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for James Donald Deavin to be held at C.T. Finney Centre, 34 Nunamina Avenue, Kings Meadows on Friday, 13th March 2020, commencing at 3:00 p.m. Garden flowers, or donations to the Epilepsy Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 7, 2020