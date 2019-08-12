|
FARRELL Ivan Maxwell â€˜Max' 4.4.1938 - 9.8.2019
Passed away peacefully in the NESM Hospital, Scottsdale. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Lee, Mandy and Garry, and Scott and Bella; former husband of Lorraine; and partner of Bev. Loved poppy Max of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Son of Ruby and Ivan (both dec). Loved brother of Chook, Tommy, Pikey and 'Pop' (Maureen Walker), (all dec).
'Known and respected for his great sausage rolls. Well played Max...'
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 12, 2019