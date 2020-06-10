|
|
|
ROUGH Irene Family and friends of Mrs Irene Rough are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at
Lifeway Baptist Church,
126-130 William Street, Devonport on FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am, after which a private cremation will take place at Mersey Gardens Crematorium Devonport. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made at the service to Doctors Without Borders or Rehoch Village. Due to current restrictions this service will be live streamed by the Lifeway Baptist Church Devonport.
Published in The Examiner on June 10, 2020