ROUGH Irene 29.6.1932 - 5.6.2020
Dear family and friends, much-loved wife and best friend of Dan for over 60 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Daniel and Jan, Elizabeth and Geoffrey Beven, Jane and Victor Menzies; Grand-mother of our six grandchildren, Jeremy, Emily, Charlotte, Connor, Elias, Hannah and their partners and also our three great grandchildren, passed peacefully into the presence of our Saviour and Lord, Jesus, following a long illness.
Our sincere thanks to Dr Kapila and the staff of Baptcare, 'Karingal'.
Published in The Examiner on June 10, 2020