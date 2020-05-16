Home
Vincent Funeral Services
113 Bass Highway. Parklands
Burnie, Tasmania 7320
(03) 6431 9911
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Irean Mary JORDAN

Add a Memory
Irean Mary JORDAN Notice
JORDAN Irean Mary Passed away peacefully at Peace Haven in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of Ross (dec.). Loved mother and mother in law of Beryl, Glen and Julie, and Suzanne and Peter. Loved Ma and Mama of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

God saw you were

weary, the hill too

steep to climb.

He gently closed your

eyes and whispered

'Peace be thine'.



A private funeral service will be held at 11am on FRIDAY, May 22, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to view the funeral via live stream, please go to vincentfunerals.

com.au (Facebook account required).



Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020
