FAIRBROTHER Ingrid Ann 29/1/1981-1/5/2020
Passed away in the presence of her mum at Meercroft Care on 01 May 2020. Dearly loved daughter of Trish and Geoff (dec.) and step-daughter of Peter Mitchell. Loved sister of Ben, and Nicole Fairbrother (dec.), and stepsister of Sonya, Justin and Scott Mitchell. Much loved niece and cousin of the Rowe and Fairbrother families.
We take this opportunity to sincerely thank the management and staff of Meercroft Care. Appreciation to all North West Residential Support Service staff, Sailability Wynyard, H.D. Social Workers and Tazreach's Dr Kemp and Dr Lee.
Thanks to Ingrid's incredible family and exceptional group of friends for their ongoing involvement and enhancement of Ingrid's life.
Finally to Pam and her team at Huntington's Disease Association of Tasmania (H.D.) thank you.
Ingrid will be privately farewelled and a celebration of her life will occur at her favourite 'Hawley Beach' once travel restrictions are lifted.
