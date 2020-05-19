Home
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Ian Robert "Pop" BEECHEY


1947 - 2020
BEECHEY Ian Robert (Pop) 3.5.1947 - 17.5.2020 Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather of Paul, Sarah, Adam, Michael, Claire and their families. 'Until we race again' Private Funeral Details of the service to celebrate Ian's life will be announced later. As the cortege traverses Holbrook Street at 10.30am on Saturday 23rd May 2020, you are invited to line both sides of the street to honour Ian. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on May 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -