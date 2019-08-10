Home
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Ian Maxwell JILLETT


1943 - 2019
Ian Maxwell JILLETT Notice
JILLETT Ian Maxwell 24.12.1943 - 9.8.2019



Died peacefully at home after a long illness.



Loved and loving husband of Naida. Adored father of Rachael (dec), Steve and Lou. Treasured grandfather of Sam and Ollie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Christina Wellard, Sally and John Alker-Jones, Trish and Danny McColl, Tricia Alexander, Laurine Gaston and Bruce Kerr.



Privately cremated.



Naida, Steve and Lou invite family and friends to join them for lunch and refreshments at Elmslie Wines, McEwan Rd, Legana, this Wednesday 14th August 2019, from 12:00-3:00pm, to share memories and celebrate Ian's life.



Published in The Examiner on Aug. 10, 2019
