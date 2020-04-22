Home
Herbert Edward "Jack" BARRATT


1924 - 2020
Herbert Edward "Jack" BARRATT Notice
BARRATT Herbert Edward (Jack) 5.7.1924 - 19.4.2020



Passed away at the Regis Aged Care Centre, Legana.



Dearly loved and loving husband of Beryl (dec) and dear friend of Ann Reid (dec).



Loved step-father and father-in-law of Audrey and Max Donoghue (Prospect), Dorothy and Bevan Whiteroad (Ridgley), Leila (dec) and Lindsay Dobson (Somerset), and Kathleen (dec) and Seiger Van Essen (Somerset). Loved Jack of all the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friend of Glenice and Shirley.



At Rest.



Private Service.



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 22, 2020
