|
|
MORCOM Henry (Dave) 3RAR Korean Veteran Passed away peacefully at home on April 9th, 2020 with his family by his side. Loved and loving husband of Mary Jean (dec.). Loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Deborah. Loved Pop of Cassie, Corey, Yvette and his great grandchildren. Loving son of Lorimer and Lola (both dec.). Loving brother of Clare, Kathleen, Margaret, Barbara and Elizabeth (both dec.), Robert, Wayne, John, Darrell (dec.), Michael, Peter, Larry and Lance and their partners. Private Funeral A Memorial Service will be held for Henry at a date to be announced.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2020