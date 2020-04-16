Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry MORCOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry (Dave) MORCOM

Add a Memory
Henry (Dave) MORCOM Notice
MORCOM Henry (Dave) 3RAR Korean Veteran Passed away peacefully at home on April 9th, 2020 with his family by his side. Loved and loving husband of Mary Jean (dec.). Loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Deborah. Loved Pop of Cassie, Corey, Yvette and his great grandchildren. Loving son of Lorimer and Lola (both dec.). Loving brother of Clare, Kathleen, Margaret, Barbara and Elizabeth (both dec.), Robert, Wayne, John, Darrell (dec.), Michael, Peter, Larry and Lance and their partners. Private Funeral A Memorial Service will be held for Henry at a date to be announced.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -