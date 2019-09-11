|
POXON (nee Holman) Helen 21.6.1940 - 9.9.2019
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Suzanne, Angus (dec.) and Angela, Simon (dec.) and Marie. Adored Granny of Lewis, Jack and Georgia. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Joan and Ralph Russ (both dec.) and aunty to Marcel and Amy Russ and Andre Russ. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Mark and Helena Holman and aunty to Christiana, Jack and Anita.
Thank you to Dr's Richardson and Mahmud for their care of Mum.
Back with her boys and Joan.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019