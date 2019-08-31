Home
Services
Pinegrove Funerals
163 Steele Street
Devonport, Tasmania 7310
(03) 6423 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen MCLENNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Patricia MCLENNAN

Helen Patricia MCLENNAN Notice
MCLENNAN (nee Beamish) Helen Patricia Family and friends of Mrs Helen Patricia McLennan are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at

Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church,

59-61 Stewart Street, Devonport on MONDAY, September 2, 2019 at 1pm, after which a committal service for cremation will follow at

Mersey Gardens Chapel and Crematorium,

20-24 Stony Rise Road, Devonport. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.