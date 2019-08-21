|
|
STEPHEN Helen Mary 25.10.1946 - 18.08.2019 Died after a sudden brain haemorrhage. The much-loved wife of David, mother of Sarah and Nic, sister of Cathie and John and nan of Parker and Cooper. Helen's legacy will live on in the thousands she educated: her generous, loving manner, her ability to find the best in everyone. Helen touched the lives of so many with her wisdom, kindness and quiet leadership. Thank you to staff in ICU at the Royal for your care and professionalism. 'Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation' - Khalil Gibran A Service for Mrs Helen Mary Stephen will be held at Graham Family Funeral Home, Cnr Risdon and Bay Roads, New Town, on Saturday (24th August, 2019) at 10.00am. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend. Flowers welcome, or donations may be made to 'Ten Lives' Cat Centre and will be gratefully received at the Service. Private Cremation.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019