Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen STAINFORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mary STAINFORTH

Add a Memory
Helen Mary STAINFORTH In Memoriam
In loving memory of my beautiful Wife STAINFORTH Helen Mary Departed 2nd March, 2016 Dearest Helen, I thought about you today, But that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, And the days before that too. The lifetime we spent together, Those happy days we shared and knew, Are lived again so often in my memories of you. I think of the places we went to, And all the things we planned but didn't get to do. Helen, I miss you so much and love you deeply still. Until we are together again, my Darling. Love as Always, Trevor xxxx



logo
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -