In loving memory of my beautiful Wife STAINFORTH Helen Mary Departed 2nd March, 2016 Dearest Helen, I thought about you today, But that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, And the days before that too. The lifetime we spent together, Those happy days we shared and knew, Are lived again so often in my memories of you. I think of the places we went to, And all the things we planned but didn't get to do. Helen, I miss you so much and love you deeply still. Until we are together again, my Darling. Love as Always, Trevor xxxx
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 2, 2020