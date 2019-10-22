|
BUSHBY Hazel "Elaine" Passed away peacefully in her 85th year at Sandhill Nursing Home on Saturday 19th October 2019.
Beloved only daughter of Margaret Morris (dec), sister of Colin Morris (dec) and Peggy Pritchard (dec).
Much loved wife for nearly sixty years of Maxwell Holmes Bushby OBE (dec), who left us 25 years ago.
Dearly loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Debbie Bushby; and adored Grandma of Sarah and Beau Green, and Georgina and Lasanka De Silva. Great Grandma of Jack and Oliver, and Lucy. Your memories will live forever in our hearts. Finally reunited with Dad in God's care.
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Janine Bushby; loved Grandma of Laura Bushby, and Ben Bushby and Greta Gale. Your warmth and love will be remembered always. We are thankful for your guidance and a life of service to both your family and community.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and John Askew. Dearly loved Grandma of Thomas Summers and Hannah Chatwin; and Amanda Summers and Tim Hawkins. An amazing mother, grandmother, friend, mentor and inspiration. The love you shared will live on in our hearts. Now at peace with Dad.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Sarah Bushby; and Grandma of Mollie, Lily and Emily Bushby. We will all miss her love.
Much adored mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Craig Woodfall. Beloved Grandma of Samuel Smith (dec); Kate Smith and Joe Furley; and Anna Smith. Step grandmother of Kai Woodfall and Ruby Seymour. Words can't describe how much we will miss you. We will never forget your kindness, your love and never-ending support and guidance.
Dear Special Friend and Puzzle Partner of Ray Lawrence over recent years.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 22, 2019