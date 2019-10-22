|
|
BAKER (nee Barrett) Gwendoline Yvonne (Gwen) 25.8.1941-20.10.2019
Much loved wife of Alan. Loving mother of Ronnie Lou (dec.), Carolyn and David. Gramar of Cassie, Seb and Millie, friend to Richard.
Daughter of Robin and Jean Barrett (both dec.), step daughter of Sheila. Loved sister of Edna and sister-in-law of Jim, auntie of Sally-Ann, Mandy and Craig (dec.), sister-in-law to Pauline, Ron and Len (dec.).
All though I cannot see you, you will always be at my side. You never looked for praises, you just went on working for the ones you loved. A sturdy hand to hold when times were good or bad. I miss you so much.
Love Alan
You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and although we cannot see you, you are always by our side.
Carolyn, Richard, Cassie, Seb and Millie Moo
In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. In my heart you hold a place that no-one could ever fill.
Your loving son, David
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 22, 2019