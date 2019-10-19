Home
Gwendoline Peace POLLARD


1919 - 2019
POLLARD Gwendoline Peace 12.7.1919 - 17.10.2019 In her 101st year. With great sadness, Cheryl and Carol share the passing of our Mum, mother- in-law, nan, great nan and great great nan of our family. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear, This day will be remembered and quietly kept, No words are needed, We will never forget. A special thanks to everyone at Mt Esk Nursing Home, her other family. Nan, great nan and great great nan of Steve, Lynn, Codey, Jake, Stephanie, Thomas, Georgia, Noah, Lainey and Kai. You will be sadly missed. Nan, you reached your goal in life, love always. x. You were the most inspiring, amazing Nan till the very end. We will be loving you always. Your grandchildren, Brian, Julie, Isobel and Madeline; Ricky, Monique, James, Tailah and Bailey; David and Nicholas. Privately cremated at her request.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 19, 2019
