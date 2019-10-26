|
YOUNG Gregory John 1946 - 2019 Passed away suddenly on October 20, 2019. Eldest son of Ron and Edna (both dec). Loved older brother and brother-in-law of Stephen and Denise (Devonport); Craig and Liz (Launceston); and Julie and Neville (Tewantin, QLD). Special uncle of Roslyn, Barbara, Daniel, Ella, Dylan, Callum and Kendal. Loving dad to his beautiful daughters Mia and Brianna. Partner of Mary, whose care and unforgiving love will not be forgotten. Private service as per Greg's wishes.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 26, 2019