Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory John YOUNG


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gregory John YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Gregory John 1946 - 2019 Passed away suddenly on October 20, 2019. Eldest son of Ron and Edna (both dec). Loved older brother and brother-in-law of Stephen and Denise (Devonport); Craig and Liz (Launceston); and Julie and Neville (Tewantin, QLD). Special uncle of Roslyn, Barbara, Daniel, Ella, Dylan, Callum and Kendal. Loving dad to his beautiful daughters Mia and Brianna. Partner of Mary, whose care and unforgiving love will not be forgotten. Private service as per Greg's wishes.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.