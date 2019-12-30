|
|
HANNAN Gregory John (Greg) 12.11.1952-24.12.2019
Loving and devoted husband to Bronwyn father to Bryn and Rhys, grandad to Hugh, Ben and Theo, brother to Michael.
Passed away peacefully on 24 December 2019 at Calvary St Lukes in Launceston after a two-year illness. Will be forever missed and lovingly remembered. An amazing, warm and wonderful life taken far too soon.
Greg's life will be celebrated in a public memorial service to be held in mid-January 2020 (date to be announced).
To be cremated in a private service.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 30, 2019