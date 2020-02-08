|
STEBBEINGS, Graham 5.12.1961 - 8.2.2016 Our family chain is broken It will never be the same. But one by one we will come to you And mend that chain again. Your children are your legacy And through their smiles and tears They know tomorrow without you But remember all those years. From those tiny little hands you held To guiding them through life Those memories everlasting Are talked about with pride. A Dad so dear and memorable Who loved his kids so much We embrace all that you were Proud to be your children Ben, Josh, Madelene (dec) and Emily. You left foot prints on our hearts. Adored Poppa of Amelie, Billie, Cash, Karter and Leo. My gift to you are these words Your gift to me was your love. Your 'Loverly' wife Janine.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 8, 2020