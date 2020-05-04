|
McMURDO Graham 21/3/1947 - 2/5/2020 Graham is remembered with love by his family in Tasmania, Denmark and the U.K. Admired for his courage in adversity. - Brian and Jean Nuttall. We will cherish Graham's strong brave spirit, his generosity and his cheeky sense of humour. Throughout the years he has been a wonderful friend and an important part of our family. We know he is finally at peace bowling among the clouds. - Ruth, Christie, Dylan, Lex, and Greg. Private cremation
Published in The Examiner on May 4, 2020