Flower Graham Graham was a valued Life Member of Lifeline Tasmania (formerly Lifeline Hobart). He made a significant contribution to Lifeline, serving as President of both Lifeline Hobart and Lifeline Australia Boards. Upon completing his voluntary Board service, Graham continued to assist Lifeline Tasmania in a professional capacity. The Lifeline Tasmania Board, its members, staff and volunteers would like to express their sincere condolences to Graham's family and friends on his sudden passing.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 28, 2020