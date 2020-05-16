Home
More Obituaries for Graeme DAVIS
Graeme Peter DAVIS


1942 - 2020
Graeme Peter DAVIS Notice
DAVIS Graeme Peter 9.9.1942 - 7.5.2020

Passed away suddenly at the LGH, on Thursday, 7th May 2020.



Loved and loving husband of Jan. Loved father and father-in-law of Sheree and Ronald Brown, Roger and Tara, Greg and Raelene. Beloved Pop of Caitlin; Sarah, Mitchell, William, Holly, James, and Elizabeth; Alex and Lauren. Proud great grandfather of Lachlan.



Devoted eldest son of Reg and Phyl (both dec.) ; Loved and respected brother and brother-in-law of Ken (dec.) and Jenny , Vicki and Rob , Julianne (dec.) and Philip.



Cherished uncle of all his nieces and nephews.



Privately cremated, with memorial service to be advised.



A kind and gentle soul gone fishing



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020
