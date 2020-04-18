Home
Gloria Yvonne (BOARD) GARTH


1931 - 2020
Gloria Yvonne (BOARD) GARTH
GARTH (nee Board) Gloria Yvonne 26/05/1931 - 14/4/2020 Our darling Mum and Nanny passed away after a short illness. We will cherish our memories of a wonderful, caring, supportive lady who always made our family her number one priority. She loved to laugh and always kept her optimism and youthful spirit. She was loved and admired by all who knew her, but especially by all of us. Her passion for her beloved Collingwood Magpies and East Coast Swans was legendary and lifelong. Loving wife to Bill (dec), adored mother of Julie, Philip, Angie and Paula. Loving mother-in-law to Ray, Hilary, Dianne and Shaun (all dec). Special friend to Jo, Paul and Steve. Little Nanny to Jared, Joel, Travis, Rowan, Wade and Brodie, and their partners. Great Nanny to Jace, Poppy and Lachie. Daughter of the Late Joe and Violet Board, St Helens. Memories of time together will stay with us forever. Miss you already. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 18, 2020
