WYNWOOD (nee White) Gloria (Pud) 7.11.1928~2.4.2020
Passed away peacefully on 2nd April at Campbell Town. Loved wife of Athol (Jim) Wynwood (dec) for 32 years and loved wife of Gregory (Hinky) (dec) for 25 years. Loving mother and mother in law of Kevin and partner Anna, Lynette and Mark Hawkins and Dianne and Ross Courto. Loving step mum of Jamie and Janine Wynwood and Maree and Roger Hesketh. Much loved nan and grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved auntie Pud to many. Special thanks to the love and care given by all at the Campbell Town Health and Community Service. Due to the circumstances we are unable to give Pud the send off she deserved, however we will be organizing a get together at a later date for her family and friends.
When we think of you mum we smile as we only have happy memories. We were was so lucky to have you as a mother and friend.
'You left me beautiful memories,
Your love is still my guide.
And though I cannot see you,
You are always by my side'
Loving and missing you, Lynette and Mark, Dianne & Ross xxx
I'll remember you as my Grandma, but I'll also remember you as my best friend. You were the most amazing woman I have ever met and I miss you so much. Forever in my heart and memories.
'Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day'
Your granddaughter Samantha xxx
'Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure'
Love Adam, Jono, Nikki, Lydia and Isla xxx
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020