More Obituaries for Gladys PURDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Dawn (MCDERMOTT) PURDON

Gladys Dawn (MCDERMOTT) PURDON Notice
Purdon (née McDermott) Gladys Dawn Loved wife of Richard "Dick" (Dec). Loved Mother of Michael, Stephen (Dec) and Wendy. Mother in law to Steven Nas and cherished Grand- mother and Great Grandmother. May the Road rise up to meet you....... forever loved, Rest in Peace. Privately cremated at her request. Loved Mother, Mother in law and Grandmother of Wendy, Steven, Terri and Ethan Nas. Friend of Laurel and Kara. May the wind always be at your back. Reunited with Dick and Stephen (Fred). Rest easy Mum



Published in The Examiner on Jan. 4, 2020
