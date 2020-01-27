|
GRIGOLATO Gina Emilia Mass of Christian Burial for Repose of the Soul of the late Gina Grigolato will be celebrated at Church of the Apostles, 44 Margaret Street, Launceston on Thursday, February 6, 2020 commencing at 11 am. Following Mass and light refreshments, Gina's interment will take place at Carr Villa Memorial Park Limited Monumental Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be made at the service.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020