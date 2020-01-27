Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina GRIGOLATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Emilia GRIGOLATO


1931 - 2020
Gina Emilia GRIGOLATO Notice
GRIGOLATO Gina Emilia Mass of Christian Burial for Repose of the Soul of the late Gina Grigolato will be celebrated at Church of the Apostles, 44 Margaret Street, Launceston on Thursday, February 6, 2020 commencing at 11 am. Following Mass and light refreshments, Gina's interment will take place at Carr Villa Memorial Park Limited Monumental Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -