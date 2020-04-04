|
DUNN Gertrude "Mary" Passed away suddenly on 1st April 2020 in her 86th year.
Loved wife of Mick (dec.), cherished and loving best friend of Anton (Tony) Barac.
Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Mareen and Adrian (dec.), Robbie and Anne, Linda and David, Keith and Jenni. Loved Grandma and great grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Privately Cremated. A celebration of Mary's life will be held and advised at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020