KENZIE George William (Bill) 14.5.1931 - 14.5.2020
Dearly loved husband of Johanna. Loving father and father-in-law of Sanda and John Richards, Mark and Cheryl Kenzie, Tony Kenzie and Tania Stubbs, Mathew and Lonswita Kenzie. Grandfather to Michael, Jason, and Daniel Richards; Joshua, Josiah, Micah, Matthias, George, Henry, and Ruby Kenzie; Rachelle, and Damon Kenzie; and Lemella Kenzie. Great grandfather of John.
Given the current restrictions, Bill will be privately farewelled. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date, when it is safe to do so.
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020