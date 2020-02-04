Home
EDWARDS George Victor Passed away at LGH Launceston on Sun, Feb 2nd 2020. Loved and loving husband, father and grandfather of Marlene, Victor, Colin, Natalie, Janine, Lewis, Brittannie, Hazel, Hanna and Flynn. Close uncle of Paul and Sam. Youngest son of William and Sarah Edwards, brother of Bill, Harold and Violet (all dec.), brother-in-law of Margaret (dec.), and uncle to Sheila and Bill, all of Kent, England. Every ship must leave the shore Every traveller must find their rest We need you to know you were the best Funeral notice to follow
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 4, 2020
