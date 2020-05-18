Home
George Rex (Jock) MCLEAN


1949 - 2020
George Rex (Jock) MCLEAN Notice
MCLEAN George Rex (Jock) 3.12.1949 - 15.5.2020



Passed away at the Launceston General Hospital.



Loved and cherished husband of Marylynn. Loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Samantha; and Abbie and Nathan White. Loved grandfather of Oscar, Edgar, Henry and Jasper. Loved stepfather of Natalie and Mark; Ryan and Katrina; and Olivia and Andrew. Loved Poppy Jock of Max, Finn and Ren.



Loved son of the late Alex and Nancy McLean. Loved brother of Sandra and Jenny. Loved brother-in-law of Bruce Wallace, Ken Davis (dec), Fay and Rex Denholm, John and Paul Connelley.



A wonderful friend and mentor to many.



Thank you to the wonderful staff of DEM and Ward 5A at the Launceston General Hospital.



Private funeral. Memorial service at a later date.



To love and be loved is the greatest gift of all.



Published in The Examiner on May 18, 2020
