Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George HURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Hemmens HURST

Notice Condolences

George Hemmens HURST Notice
Hurst George Hemmens Gordon Bennett, I don't Adam and Eve it Loving and much loved partner of Alicia. Best friend to daughters Georgia and Josie and their partners Peter and Jerome. Adored Gramps of Hugo, Mavis and Oscar, and ex husband of Linsay Hurst. Adoring son of late parents Winston and Mary and brother to big sisters Fenella and the late Christine. George passed away peacefully surrounded with his loving family on the 13th June 2019 at Lucaston in the Huon Valley. Aged 72 but still very young at heart and youthful. George, your generosity, ample optimism, sense of fun, quizzical mind and constant puns will be missed by all and remembered with much fondness and love. Ph. 0458 002 151



logo
Published in The Examiner on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.