Hurst George Hemmens Gordon Bennett, I don't Adam and Eve it Loving and much loved partner of Alicia. Best friend to daughters Georgia and Josie and their partners Peter and Jerome. Adored Gramps of Hugo, Mavis and Oscar, and ex husband of Linsay Hurst. Adoring son of late parents Winston and Mary and brother to big sisters Fenella and the late Christine. George passed away peacefully surrounded with his loving family on the 13th June 2019 at Lucaston in the Huon Valley. Aged 72 but still very young at heart and youthful. George, your generosity, ample optimism, sense of fun, quizzical mind and constant puns will be missed by all and remembered with much fondness and love. Ph. 0458 002 151
Published in The Examiner on June 15, 2019