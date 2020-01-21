Home
George Albert William EDWARDS


1920 - 2020
George Albert William EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS George Albert William 1920 - 2020

Passed away peacefully on Friday, 17th January 2020 at Toosey Aged Care, Longford.



Only son of Ivy and Arthur Edwards

(both dec.) of Bishopsbourne.

Loved Brother of Joy Warren (dec.)

Loved husband of Nora (dec.). Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Jann; and Roger (dec.). Loving Grandfather of Kim and Michael (dec.) Harris; and Gene Edwards. Great-Grandfather of Ashleigh and Brianna Harris; Laura and Kate Edwards.



Heartfelt thanks to Lauraine and her team at Toosey for their outstanding care.



A chapter completed

A page is turned,

A life well lived,

A rest well earned



Private Cremation



Published in The Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020
