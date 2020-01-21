|
|
EDWARDS George Albert William 1920 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 17th January 2020 at Toosey Aged Care, Longford.
Only son of Ivy and Arthur Edwards
(both dec.) of Bishopsbourne.
Loved Brother of Joy Warren (dec.)
Loved husband of Nora (dec.). Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Jann; and Roger (dec.). Loving Grandfather of Kim and Michael (dec.) Harris; and Gene Edwards. Great-Grandfather of Ashleigh and Brianna Harris; Laura and Kate Edwards.
Heartfelt thanks to Lauraine and her team at Toosey for their outstanding care.
A chapter completed
A page is turned,
A life well lived,
A rest well earned
Private Cremation
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020