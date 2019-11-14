|
Dr Geoffrey Trezise 16.8.1934 - 4.11.2019 Geoff's family wish to express their appreciation to those who offered such kindness, support, messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement. Special thanks to Sgt. Philip Summers of Tasmania Police and his colleagues for their response, communication and compassion in our difficult circumstances and to all those in the community who assisted them. Please join the family to remember Geoff at the Westbury RSL Club, 7 Lonsdale Promenade, Westbury on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 from 2.30pm. Privately Cremated.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 14, 2019