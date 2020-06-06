Home
Geoffrey John DONOHUE


1942 - 2020
Geoffrey John DONOHUE Notice
DONOHUE Geoffrey John 13.2.1942 - 4.6.2020

Passed away peacefully at the MCH. Dearly loved husband of Kate. Loved father and father-in-law of Leanne and Murray, Brett and Julie, and Cindie. Loved and respected stepfather of Joanne and Tony, Katrina and Kieran, Darren and Shona, Noel and Khusnoel, Naomi, and Corey and Naidean, and all their families.



Loved son of Bernard (Barney) and Kathleen (both dec.). Loved brother, brother-in-law and mate of Laurence and Pat, Kevin and Bev, Brian and Jenny, and Malcolm and Denise. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.



Private cremation. A memorial service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The Examiner on June 6, 2020
