MARTIN Geoffrey Donald 29.12.1930 - 9.11.2019 Passed away peacefully at Regis, Norwood. Dearly loved and loving husband of Elaine. Loved father of Robert Sturzaker (Hobart), Dean, and Kelli (Hobart), loved father-in-law of Teresa and Donna. Dearly loved Pop to Emma, Jak, Sophie, and Zac. Dearly loved great grandfather of Bella. Late R.A.N. (Korea). Sincere thanks to All at Regis, Norwood for their love and care. Private cremation as per his request. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 11, 2019