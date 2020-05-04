Home
Geoffrey Bruce GABY


1944 - 2020
Geoffrey Bruce GABY Notice
GABY Geoffrey Bruce 9.11.1944 - 2.5.2020

Died peacefully at the RHH. Devoted husband of Pat. Loving father and father-in-law of Cynthia and Craig Gleeson, Judith and Daryn Weller, Barry and Fiona Gaby, Christine and Jamie Stubbs, Adrian and Tanya Dixon, and Mathew and Lisa Dixon. Loved Pop and Great Pop.



A private funeral service will be held at 2pm on THURSDAY, May 7, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to view the funeral via live stream, please go to vincentfunerals.

com.au (Facebook account required).



Published in The Examiner on May 4, 2020
