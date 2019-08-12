Home
Services
HC Millington P//L
The Cottage, Queens Walk, Cornelian Bay
Hobart, Tasmania 7008
(03) 6211 4888
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey HARPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Allan HARPER


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Geoffrey Allan HARPER Notice
HARPER Geoffrey Allan 15.11.1938 - 10.8.2019 Passed away peacefully. Loving husband of Cherie. Loved father and father-in-law of Belinda and Mark, Theresa (dec.) and Peter, Leigh and Nicole, and Aaron (dec.) and Alicia. Adored Pa of Joseph, Kayne, Olivia, Jackson and Connor and his great grandchildren. Deep in our hearts memories will be kept, to love and cherish and never forget. Funeral to be held Thursday August 15, 2019 at our Moonah Chapel, 151 Main Road, Moonah at 1:00pm. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Cancer Council of Tasmania would be appreciated and may be left at the service.



Published in The Examiner on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.