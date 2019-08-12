|
|
HARPER Geoffrey Allan 15.11.1938 - 10.8.2019 Passed away peacefully. Loving husband of Cherie. Loved father and father-in-law of Belinda and Mark, Theresa (dec.) and Peter, Leigh and Nicole, and Aaron (dec.) and Alicia. Adored Pa of Joseph, Kayne, Olivia, Jackson and Connor and his great grandchildren. Deep in our hearts memories will be kept, to love and cherish and never forget. Funeral to be held Thursday August 15, 2019 at our Moonah Chapel, 151 Main Road, Moonah at 1:00pm. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Cancer Council of Tasmania would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 12, 2019