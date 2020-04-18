|
PATMORE Gavin Lindsay 11.10.1946 - 11.4.2020 Passed away peacefully at the L.G.H. Dearly loved son of Lindsay Ronald (Mick) and Joan Margaret (both dec). Loved brother of Ron and Lesley, Cyril and Elvie (dec), Maureen (dec) and Alan Jones. Father of Kylie and Lyndell. Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Private cremation at Gavin's request. Thank you to all the nurses and staff at Riverside Views Aged Care Facility, for your wonderful care of Gavin. Rest In Peace T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 18, 2020