TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Gavin Lindsay PATMORE


1946 - 2020
Gavin Lindsay PATMORE Notice
PATMORE Gavin Lindsay 11.10.1946 - 11.4.2020 Passed away peacefully at the L.G.H. Dearly loved son of Lindsay Ronald (Mick) and Joan Margaret (both dec). Loved brother of Ron and Lesley, Cyril and Elvie (dec), Maureen (dec) and Alan Jones. Father of Kylie and Lyndell. Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Private cremation at Gavin's request. Thank you to all the nurses and staff at Riverside Views Aged Care Facility, for your wonderful care of Gavin. Rest In Peace T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo


logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 18, 2020
