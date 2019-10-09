Home
Gary Brandon SMITH


1952 - 2019
Gary Brandon SMITH Notice
Smith Gary Bradon 22.9.1952 - 08.10.19 Loved and much loved husband to Mary Smith (nee Virieux). Aged 67 years passed peacefully with family on Tuesday the 8th of October 2019. Gary was a very special and caring person who has taken very special care of his wife Mary. 35 years of marriage with a lifetime of memories. A joyful man with a forever smile and a can of VB will be missed dearly and remembered always. Mary's soul mate and the love of her life will cherish their time together forever and always. Funeral details later.



Published in The Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019
