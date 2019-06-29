|
SAUNDERS Garry Jason 10.8.1973 - 24.6.2019
Loving husband of Stacey. Beloved father of Dean, Jake, Luke and Troy. Loved and loving son of Elsie and Max (dec). Loved youngest brother of Debby, John and Stephen (dec). Uncle of Trent, Cody and Adam; and great uncle to Oliver. Son-in-law of Michael and Ann Thomas. Brother-in-law to Matthew.
Friends and family are invited to an informal celebration of Garry's life at 11:00am on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at the Franklin Grove centre, 502 Hobart Road, Youngtown.
Published in The Examiner on June 29, 2019