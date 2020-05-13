|
PEARCE Frederick John 20.2.1937 - 12.5.2020 Beloved husband of Kay (dec). Loving son of Johnny and Florry (both dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rita and Harold Webb (both dec); Trevor and Pat. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Father of Darren. Adored Pop of Shannon and Joshua. Loved Poppy Fred of Adelene and Oliver. Very good friend of Siobhan and Leigh. Best mate of Michael and Maureen Singline. Don't shed a tear, have a beer! PRIVATE FUNERAL
Published in The Examiner on May 13, 2020