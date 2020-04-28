|
|
HEATHER Frederick Hewitt 02.05.1924 - 27.04.2020 Peacefully passed away in the Gibson Ward with his daughters by his side. Very much loved husband of Neita (dec), adored father of Chris (Laugher) and Deb (Williamson). Friend and respected father-in-law of John and Geoff. Loving and special granddad of Kellie, Rachel, Louise, Samuel and Josh. Along with the girls' husbands Christopher, Michael and Jarrod. Great granddad of Hugo, Chloe, Harry, James, Freddie and Poppy. Eldest son of the late Frederick and Ada Heather and loved brother of Noel. A special thank you to the staff at the Gibson Ward. Rest in peace after a long life well lived.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 28, 2020