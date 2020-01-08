|
WATSON Freda Pauline Passed away peacefully at Regis Legana on January 6th, 2020 aged 77 years.
Loved mother and mother in law of Julie, Steven, Allan and Judy, Shane and Karen. Loved sister and sister in law of Colin (dec), Vonda, Vivian (dec), Jenny (dec), Allan (dec), Tony (dec), Kevin and Pat, Ronald and Debbie.
Our sincere thanks to Regis Aged Care Legana for their kindness and care.
Strong and Courageous right to the End Awaiting the Ressurection Acts 24:15.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020