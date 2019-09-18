Home
Frances Pearl TONKS

Frances Pearl TONKS Notice
TONKS (nee Keefe) Frances Pearl 16.7.1923 - 16.9.2019



Loved wife of Rex (dec).



Loved daughter of Robert and Cassie Keefe. Sister to Robert and Phillis, Fleetwood, Laurie and Ruth, Dorothy and William (all dec).



Loved auntie to Peter and Dot, Francis and Christine, Robert and Norma, Jorine and John (dec), and Rhonda Netherway.



Friend to Walter, Barbara and Nancy.



Purple is the colour of the day, but no more bingo will she play, for our beloved Fran has passed away.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019
