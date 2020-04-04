Home
Frances Jean LANGRIDGE


1920 - 2020
Frances Jean LANGRIDGE Notice
LANGRIDGE Frances Jean 1920 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on 1st April, 2020 Dearly loved wife of Maxwell (Max)(dec). Mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Terry, Peter and Wendy, Elaine and Selwyn, Rodney and Wendy. Loved Grandma of her 5 grandchildren and Great Grandma of her 8 great-grandchildren Loved daughter of Sarah & Emanuel Penneyston (both dec) To the staff at Glenara Lakes Nursing Home, thank you for your wonderful care of mum. Forever in our hearts Please no flowers or condolences Privately cremated at Mum's request. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020
