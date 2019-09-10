Home
1949 - 2019
MATTHEWS

Felicity Clare

Born 9.2.49, passed away peacefully on 7.9.19 at St John's Hospital, Hobart. Loved daughter to Tom (deceased) and Jean Matthews. Older sister to Robin, Adele and Marion. Partner to Hugh Sinclair (deceased), beloved stepmother to Leslee and Angus, mother-in-law to Sian. Adored Nana to Zabreena, Cameron and Abbie. Loving aunt to David, Stephen, Alicja, Melanie and their families. A masterpiece in her own right.

Millington's Funeral Directors

0362114888
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019
